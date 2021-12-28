Teenager charged in connection with Boxing Day deaths of elderly couple

Posted on December 28, 2021 0

A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife in West Lothian, both aged 73.

Police have named the couple whose bodies were discovered around 11:40pm on Boxing Day in their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, as Denis and Mary Fell.

The 19-year-old suspect is set to appear before appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Police Scotland have said.

According to Detective Cheif Inspector Kevin Houliston, it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. “

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Teenager charged in connection with Boxing Day deaths of elderly couple