Teenager charged after couple found dead in house on Boxing Day

A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a couple at their home on Boxing Day.

Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73, were found dead at their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday

A sudden death had earlier been reported at the property.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

He is expected to appear at the town’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their inquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”

