Teenager arrested after man and woman found dead in house

A teenager has been arrested after two people were found dead in a house in West Lothian on Boxing Day.
Police Scotland said a sudden death was reported at a home at Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.
Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.
“A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.
“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”
