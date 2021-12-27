A teenager has been arrested after two people were found dead in a house in West Lothian on Boxing Day.

Police Scotland said a sudden death was reported at a home at Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.

Officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.

“A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teenager arrested after man and woman found dead in house