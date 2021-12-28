A teenager has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in West Lothian, Scotland late on Boxing Day.

A sudden death was reported at a house in Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.

Police Scotland said officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.

The force did not identify the couple, but they were named locally as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73.

A neighbour told the Daily Record: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in.

“The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston.

“A man and a woman were found dead inside a property.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”

Source Link Teenager arrested after elderly couple found dead at home in Livingston, West Lothian