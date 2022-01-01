Teenage motorcyclist killed in collision

A teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin

The 19-year-old man was killed in a road traffic collision in Ballymun on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services were called shortly after 3.30pm to Sillogue Road following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamppost while travelling on Sillogue Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene is being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

The man’s body has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue and the coroner has been notified, gardai said.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including those with dashcam footage.

