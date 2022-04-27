Police in Louisiana have questioned two teenagers after their three-year-old sister was fatally shot in New Orleans.

Officers were called to the property in the city’s French Quarter on Tuesday afternoon to find the toddler with a gunshot wound, the department said.

She was reportedly taken to a hospital in New Orleans where she was pronounced dead, Fox 8 reported.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, police said the toddler was with her two brothers when she was shot at about 3.49pm.

Her brothers, aged approximately 18 and 19, were questioned by investigators from the New Orleans Police Department.

No further details were released about the shooting or whether or not police had made any arrests.

Officers did however find a firearm at the property on Burgundy Street, in the city’s famous French Quarter, which is a popular nightlife destination with multiple bars and restaurants.

Police Captain Hans Ganthier said during a press briefing on Tuesday evening that he was unsure if the address on Burgundy Street was their permanent address, although the trio were allegedly staying there.

He added that he was unclear if the shooting was an accident and that their investigation is ongoing.

Last week, police said two teenagers were injured and a 19-year-old was shot dead in a shooting in the city. The incidents are the latest in a series of similar tragedies.

Accordin to the latest crime figures from New Olreans, 2022 has so far seen a 36.7 per cent increase in fiream related homicides compared with last year.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Source Link Teenage brothers questioned after girl, three, shot dead in New Orleans’ French Quarter