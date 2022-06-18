A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Tottenham in north London, police have said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the fatal attack.

The Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a male who had been stabbed shortly after midnight on Saturday.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in Tottenham