Teen tries to rip off pigeon’s wings

A teenager on a scooter grabbed a pigeon out of a tree and tried to rip its wing off leaving it dying in the street, the RSPCA has said.

The attack saw the youth ride past the bird as it ate berries in a tree, before suddenly snatching it from the branch and injuring the animal.

Due to its severe injuries, the blood-covered bird could not be saved and had to be put down by a vet.

A passer-by saw what happened as he was walking along Sandpiper Close in Walthamstow, east London, at about 11.30am on Sunday.

He saw the young teenager on a silver scooter grab the wood pigeon, which was on a low tree branch, then try and rip its wing off, according to the charity.

The witness stayed with the injured pigeon and reported it to the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officers arrived shortly after the attack and could see the bird hiding behind a fence near the tree.

Nicole Thomas, from the RSPCA, managed to rescue the pigeon but it was so badly injured it had to be euthanised.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information in a bid to catch the youth responsible for the “mindless attack”.

Ms Thomas said: “When I arrived at the scene there was blood and feathers on the street and the poor bird was hiding behind a nearby fence and was obviously terrified and stressed.

“I managed to capture the bird but the damage was so bad the kindest thing to do was to put the pigeon to sleep.

“The poor bird was happily feeding when this youth came along and just grabbed it from the tree and carried out such a mindless attack on a defenceless animal.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who may know who is responsible as I believe if he was on a scooter he would likely live locally.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV in the area which might help the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a young teenager, white, with dark hair, wearing a tracksuit and riding on a silver scooter.

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

