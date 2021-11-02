Teen killed and three injured in shooting during Halloween party at California city councillor’s home

One person was killed and three others injured when gunfire erupted during a Halloween party at the home of a California city councillor.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s home just before 1am on Saturday.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large outdoor party at the residence,” the Gilroy Police Department said in a statement.

“Officers learned that an altercation occurred just prior to their arrival, and at least one suspect fired a gun.”

The person killed was identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office as 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias.

Two injured victims remained hospitalised as of Monday and a third was treated and discharged. All three were between 17 and 19 years old, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police identified at least two shooting suspects, according to the news release. One of them, 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon, was arrested and charged with homicide, according to NBC Bay Area.

Investigators discovered two firearms at the scene but have yet to determine whether either was used in the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.

It is unclear what relation, if any, the victims or suspects had to Ms Armendariz, who released a statement about the shooting on Saturday.

“Because this remains an active investigation, I am unable to share more at this time but I would like to thank all of the members of the community who have reached out to express their concerns for their patience,” the councillor said.

“I am thankful that my family and I, who live on Las Animas, were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred. In the meantime, we are giving our full cooperation to the Gilroy Police Department in this investigation.”

