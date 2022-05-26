Ted Cruz storms off over gun reform questions and says US is ‘safest country in the world’

Ted Cruz stormed off after a reporter asked him if it was time for America to reform gun laws in the wake of a school shooting that killed 21 in Texas.

The state’s senator was among the mourners at a vigil in the city of Uvalde, where he claimed the US is the “freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth”.

“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” Mr Cruz said when challenged by a Sky News reporter.

“I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful. You’ve got your political agenda. God love you.”

