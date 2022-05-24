Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Plenty of people on Twitter roundly criticised Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas for saying he was praying the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 14 children and one teacher at a school.

“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”

Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

But many pointed out Mr Cruz’s opposition to legislation to curb gun violence, which he has opposed for years. Indeed, Mr Cruz is slated to speak at the National Rifle Association’s Annual Meeting in Houston, where he lives, later this week. Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn, both Republicans, are also slated to speak there this week.

“Ted Cruz received $300k from the pro-gun crowd so take your prayers and shove them up your ass,” Kurt Bardella, who advises the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tweeted. “Your acceptance of this blood money tells us how much your prayers are worth.”

“Fervently lifting Uvalde up in prayer while refusing to do a goddamned thing to stop gun violence is why this keeps happening, especially in Texas,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, which advocates for tighter gun laws.

Ms Watts contrasted Mr Cruz’s opposition to laws to curb gun violence to the fact that after 16 people died in a hot air balloon accident Lockhart, Texas, he passed legislation improving safety for hot air balloons.

“Thank God there’s no hot air balloon lobby,” she tweeted.

“Their blood, your hands,” Star Trek actor George Takei.

