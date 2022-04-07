Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz.

The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T’s age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a coronavirus infection.

“I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr,” the star of The A-Team wrote.

Despite the fact that Mr T’s post was simply a statement of his own intentions, Mr Cruz saw it as offensive and fired back.

“Bizarre,” Mr Cruz said. “535 members of Congress can attend the State of the Union without wearing masks, but it’s still not good enough for Hollywood.”

Apart from the question of whether Mr T somehow is representative of modern Hollywood, critics pointed out that Mr Cruz has long argued that people should be able to choose whether or not they want to wear masks.

“Mr. T is making a personal choice. Surely you aren’t against people making personal choices,” one Twitter user responded.

Another user said it was “bizarre” that Mr Cruz had a problem with someone exercising their personal freedoms.

It is true that Mr Cruz has advocated for Americans exercising their own personal freedoms when it comes to their health.

“The American people must have the freedom to exercise personal choice when it comes to protecting their health and the health of their families,” Mr Cruz wrote.

Lawrence Tureaud, better known as Mr T, during a 2018 interview with Larry King (screengrab)

That statement apparently does not apply to Mr T.

Rather than calling out Mr Cruz’s hypocrisy, some just found the exchange amusing and imagined the pair duking it out.

“Fled Cruz trying to start a fight with Mr. T? I’d love to see how this plays out!” a user wrote.

Though the exchange was entertaining, it underscores a broader divide in pandemic attitudes as states continue rolling back their pandemic-era health restrictions and mandates. Many Americans, including those who have been fully vaccinated, are returning to a pre-pandemic “normal,” while others – like some who are immunocompromised or suffering with long Covid – have expressed frustration with the prevailing post-pandemic attitude.

Cases have been declining over recent weeks, but there is still a threat of infection. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office announced today that she has tested positive for Covid-19, but is asymptomatic.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking