Ted Bundy obsessive jailed for murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A musician obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life after acting out his warped fantasies by brutally murdering a teenage girl, a court heard.

Cody Ackland, 24, who was a guitarist with local indie band Rakuda, was leading a double life and had a secret morbid fascination with serial killers – particularly Bundy, who murdered at least 20 women in the 1970s.

The car valet was unknown to the police when he bludgeoned 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a claw hammer.

Cody Ackland has been jailed for life for murdering 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA) (PA Media)

Plymouth Crown Court heard Ackland attacked her as she waited for a bus in Plymouth in November last year.

He then loaded the semi-conscious teenager into the footwell of his Ford Fiesta and drove her 20 miles to the Bellever Forest car park on Dartmoor where, like Bundy, he killed her with a hammer.

Ackland burnt her handbag and loaded her blooded body into his boot and drove 30 miles back towards Plymouth to Bovisand where he stripped her naked and left her in undergrowth.

He later threw away her clothes in an allotment before spending the next 48 hours socialising with friends.

Three days later, Ackland turned himself in and confessed, telling detectives where he had dumped her body.

At a previous hearing, Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, Southway, Plymouth pleaded guilty to murder.

On Thursday, he was handed a life sentence and ordered to spend at least 31 years in prison.

Plymouth student Bobbi-Anne McLeod was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Cody Ackland (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA) (PA Media)

In the days and weeks leading up to the student’s death, the obsessive searched the internet for information about serial killers’ crimes.

He kept over 3,000 grisly images on his phone, depicting dismembered or dead bodies, post-mortem examinations and murder scenes, the court heard.

