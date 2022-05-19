Ted Bundy-obsessed man jailed for killing teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

A man who was obsessed with serial killer Ted Bundy has been jailed for life for the murder of a teenage girl.

Cody Ackland, 24, hit Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, with a claw hammer as she waited for a bus in Leigham, Plymouth, in November 2021. He then abducted her and drove her to Bellever Forest car park where he attacked and killed her.

Three days after he murdered McLeod, Ackland handed himself in to a police station and confessed.

