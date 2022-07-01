Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23.

The American gamer, whose real name was Alex, died of cancer.

His family confirmed his death by posting an emotional farewell video to his 10 million followers, titled “so long nerds”.

The clip contained a message written by Alex hours before his death. It was read out by his father, and it began: “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this. I am dead.”

In the farewell message, he had also written: “Thank you all for supporting my content over the years.

“If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

Alex’s father thanked fans in the farewell video, noting: “You meant a lot to him.”

He announced that a portion of proceeds from his late son’s merchandise would now be donated to charity.

Millions of fans would tune in to watch Alex, under his YouTuber name Technoblade, playing sandbox video game Minecraft and talking amusingly about his life.

Father of Technoblade speaks in farewell video

A statement from the family said in part: “This past year has had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn’t complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds.

“My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans.”

Source Link Technoblade death: Minecraft YouTuber dies from cancer aged 23