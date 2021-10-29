Tech CEO who attacked Buttigieg for paternity leave doubles down but adds a shoutout to his wife

An investor and technology CEO has doubled down on his remarks about men in “important positions” who take paternity leave being “losers” following a debate on Twitter.

Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser”.

Mr Lonsdale had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins – amid criticism from the Right.

The Palantir Technologies founder, himself a father of three, tweeted on Thursday that CEOs were “trolling” him after several CEOS – including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – condemned Mr Londsdale.

“Over ten CEOs so far today trolling me by explaining they are about to take six months off to spend with their families,” wrote Mr Lonsdale.

“Am excited to get home to Tayler and my girls tomorrow after a short trip,” he added.

On Twitter, many accused Mr Londsdale of sexism, with CBC News correspondent Carolyn Dunn writing: “1952 called and it would very much like its definition of ‘masculine response’ back.”

Figures from technology and investing also weighed-in, with Initialized Capital founder Garry Tan arguing that “being a Dad is awesome”, [and] “there is more to life than work and money.”

He also highlighted that his venture capital firm allowed all employees to take four months paid leave, and that he had himself.

Mr Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, meanwhile wrote: “The correct masculine response is to do whatever it takes for your family and newborn. No one should have to choose between the ICU/NICU and keeping their job.”

Reddit has also introduced paid leave for its employees.

Mr Lonsdale, who is well known for causing controversy on Twitter, is reportedly worth millions of US dollars, and went on to apologise to Mr Buttigieg.

“That’s something that the president believes in and has proposed. It’s something I believe,” Mr Buttigeig told The View in an interview last week. “Every American ought to be able to get paid parental leave”.

Anybody who qualifies for paternity leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act can take time off to care for a newborn but it is not always paid.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson attacked Mr Buttigeig for taking paid paternity leave in the face of US president Joe Biden’s attempts to pass his Build Back Better act — and an unfolding supply chain crisis.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tech CEO who attacked Buttigieg for paternity leave doubles down but adds a shoutout to his wife