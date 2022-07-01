Teachers’ leaders have immediately rejected a reported 9 per cent pay rise proposed for new starters as ministers try to head off a series of strikes across the UK.

The increase, alongside a 5 per cent raise for more experienced staff, has reportedly been proposed by the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi in a letter to the chancellor Rishi Sunak.

But Mary Bousted, the general secretary of the National Education Union, said it was “not enough, it is still a pay cut”, although she added that it would be “a start.”

“If we don’t receive a very much better offer we will be looking to ballot our members in October,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teachers reject 9% pay rise for new starters and warn offer would not be enough to stop strikes