A teacher has been suspended by her school in connection with a viral video of a woman slapping and kicking a horse.

Mowbray Education Trust said a staff member, named in several media reports as 37-year-old Sarah Moulds, had been suspended while it investigated the clip shared online by the anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.

The saboteurs say the video shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire and it has been viewed more than two million times.

BBC News reported that Ms Moulds was also been removed from a volunteering role she carried out for the Pony Club.

A spokesman said the organisation was “aware of the video circulating showing unacceptable treatment of a pony and we wholeheartedly condemn this behaviour”.

“The welfare of horses and ponies is of the utmost importance to the Pony Club,” they said.

The RSPCA previously urged anyone with “first hand” information to get in touch with them about the video.

In the footage, a woman is shown appearing to strike a horse several times before pulling it by the reins into a vehicle.

The animal protection charity said in a statement: “This footage is upsetting. We will always look into, and if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“We would urge anyone with first hand information about this incident to contact us on 0300 123 4999.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teacher suspended as school investigates video of hunt horse being kicked