Teacher arrested for sex with student after husband informs headteacher

A Pennsylvania high school music teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students after her husband disclosed their affair to the school.

Olivia Lois Ortz, 26, a teacher of Wilmington Area High School, was charged with two counts of sexual contact with a 17-year-old school student, and one count of sexual offence with a minor, New Castle News reported.

Ms Ortz of Hermitage was suspended from the school on 9 May, and an arrest warrant was issued on Friday. She remained at large over the weekend but turned herself in to authorities on Monday afternoon.

The matter came to light after her husband, Cody Ortz, alerted the school headteacher.

He reportedly found out about his wife’s affair with a female student after he returned from a trip from Florida and found incriminating message exchanges on Ms Ortz’s iPad.

The New Wilmington Borough police conducted an investigation and found more than 100 messages between Ms Ortz and the teenager on the music streaming service Spotify’s chat function, according to the criminal report in the case.

The teenager confessed that she has been to Ms Ortz’s home several times when her husband was away and has even stayed overnight.

The police conducted interviews with the teen and her parents on Monday, in which the girl revealed that they continued to communicate even after search warrants were issued against Ms Ortz.

The case comes as Ms Ortz’s predecessor, the school’s music director Jonathan Priano, 37, is also facing charges related to sexual misconduct with his students and a case is pending in court. He allegedly had an affinity for tickling the feet of his female students and had close, personal relations with them.

He was charged with 10 counts of institutional sexual assault, among other charges including 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teacher arrested for sex with student after husband informs headteacher