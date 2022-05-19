Taylor Swift tells students to embrace ‘unavoidable cringe’ during NYU graduation speech

Taylor Swift told students to embrace “unavoidable cringe” during a graduation speech at New York University.

The singer addressed NYU‘s graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 after receiving an honorary doctorate of fine arts, offering some “life hacks”.

“No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively,” Swift said.

“Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime… I promise you, you’re probably doing or wearing something right now that you will look back on later and find revolting and hilarious.”

