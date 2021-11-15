Taylor Swift teases new music video directed by Blake Lively

Taylor Swift will release a new music video directed by Blake Lively.

Swift, a longtime friend of the actor, shared a teaser for the clip on Twitter on Sunday (14 November), specifying that the video will go live on Monday at 10am ET/7am PT/3pm GMT.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” the singer wrote. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

The teaser consists of a 10-second video showing what looks like a wedding cake with two smears having wiped off the white icing to reveal a red interior. A hand then reaches from outside the frame to take a larger chunk out of the cake.

The video will accompany Swift’s song “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”.

The song features on Swift’s newly released album Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red. The “from the vault” label means that the song is a newly unveiled track that didn’t feature on the album’s original version.

A YouTube link for the forthcoming video features a still of Swift playing the guitar in a red gown.

Red (Taylor’s Version) came out on 12 November. The following day, Swift hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City, where she performed a newly released 10-minute version of her previous hit “All Too Well”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

