Taylor Swift shares new Blake Lively-directed music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’

Taylor Swift has shared her new video for “I Bet You Think About Me”.

The music video, which has been directed by Swift’s longtime friend and actor, Blake Lively, shows Swift arriving at an ex-boyfriend’s wedding.

The video also stars Whiplash actor Miles Teller and features a cameo from The National’s Aaron Dessner. Dessner has been a frequent collaborator with Swift in recent years, working on both her hit albums, Folklore and Evermore.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Swift wrote on Twitter yesterday (November 14), after sharing a clip of the video online. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” she added.

“I Bet You Think About Me” – Taylor Swift

“I Bet You Think About Me”, which also contains harmonies from country singer Chris Stapleton, features on Swift’s newly released album Red (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2012 album. The track’s “From the Vault” label means that the song is a newly unveiled track that didn’t feature on the original album.

Red (Taylor’s Version) came out on 12 November. In a five-star review of the record, The Independent’s Helen Brown wrote: “This re-recording is a better, brighter version of a terrific pop album. Red is dead. Long live Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift also wowed her fans on Saturday (13 November) with a live performance of the new, 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live.

Swift was featured as the episode’s musical guest, while Lovecraft Country and Loki star Jonathan Majors took on hosting duties.

The song has long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, and the additional lyrics provide more context.

For her performance as musical guest, Swift played the entire 10-minute version of the song, while the accompanying short film she had previously unveiled on YouTube played on a screen behind her.

