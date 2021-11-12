Taylor Swift fans react to 10-minute ‘All Too Well’: ‘F*** you Jake Gyllenhaal’

Taylor Swift fans are trolling Jake Gyllenhaal after the singer released the 10-minute version of her hit single ‘All Too Well’.

While the song, which was originally released in 2010, has long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Gyllenhaal, the new version all but confirms the singer wrote it after they broke up in 2011.

Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for three months from October 2010, breaking up just after the Grammy winner turned 21 in December.

New lyrics include the lines: “And I was never good at telling jokes/ But the punchline goes: “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”

Gyllenhaal, 40, is currently dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu.

After Swift’s fans heard the song, they rushed to Twitter to pledge allegiance to the singer, and #JakeGyllenaal soon began trending with over 100,000 tweets under the hashtag.

One user wrote simply: “My hate towards Jake Gyllenhaal is now astronomical.”

Threats were made to avenge Swift’s broken heart.

Many users wrote simply: “F*** you Jake Gyllenhaal”.

They were livid that Gyllenhaal allegedly skipped Swift’s 21st birthday, noting the lyrics: “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes/ Sipping coffee like you were on a late night show/ But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come/ And he said, “it’s supposed to be fun… Turning 21.”

On the occasion of “International I Hate Jake Gyllenhaal Day”, another user asked: “What if you were Jake Gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but God said nah remember when you missed Taylor Swift’s 21st birthday party?”

Still another joked: “Did someone already put Jake Gyllenhaal under protection program? He is going to combust tonight”

There were a lot of memes shared, also.

Many of Swift’s fan added red scarf emojis to their handles and tweets, referencing the lyrics: “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

Some demanded Gyllenhaal return the scarf, while others were sure the scarf was already on its way back to Swift.

However, the most appropriate response to the fallout from the new version of ‘All Too Well’ was the simple tweet that read: “Nobody talk to me today.”

Source Link Taylor Swift fans react to 10-minute ‘All Too Well’: ‘F*** you Jake Gyllenhaal’