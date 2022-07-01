Taylor Lautner’s fianceé admits her childhood crush was Edward Cullen – not Jacob Black

Taylor Lautner’s fianceé has admitted that her childhood crush was Twilight character Edward Cullen, rather than her partner’s rival role Jacob Black.

Taylor Dome, who has been in a relationship with the actor since 2018, recently took part in a TikTok trend, which entails comparing the person that you admired as a child with your current partner.

Dome introduced the clip by filming herself covering her mouth with her fist, alongside the prompt: “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with.”

She then added a series of pictures of the fictional vampire, portrayed by Robert Pattinson.

The video then reveals her partner to be Lautner, marking a stark difference between her choices as a child compared to now, as an adult.

Lautner played Jacob Black in the five films of The Twilight Saga. With Edward and Jacob being rival love interests for protagonist Bella (played by Kristen Stewart) in the supernatural romance series, fans would often declare themselves a member of #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob, depending on which of Bella’s suitors they preferred.

The saga ultimately had Bella choosing Edward, while Jacob continued to be a presence in the couple’s lives by forming an unintentional bond with their infant daughter, Renesmée.

In the comments section of the light-hearted clip, Dome’s followers have gleefully noted the twist in her preferences.

“Talk about switching teams!” wrote one tickled fan, while another added that she “pulled a reverse Bella”.

Dome and Lautner announced their engagement in November 2021 after three years of dating.

