‘Taylor Lautner the second’: Internet reacts after Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome, and the internet has some questions about the future of her name.

Lautner announced the news on Saturday, 13 November, sharing photographs of the proposal on Instagram.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post.

Dome also posted the photographs on her own page, writing that Lautner is her “absolute best friend” and that she “cannot wait to spend forever with [him]”.

As messages of congratulations from Lautner’s fans poured in, many questioned whether Dome will take his last name.

“Now they gon’ both be Taylor Lautner?” one person wrote in a tweet that has since received more than 250,000 likes.

“Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner, literally,” another person said.

A third wrote: “If they have a baby they should name it Taylor…its only right.”

Some fans also noted Lautner’s previous relationship with Taylor Swift and joked that he has a penchant for women who share his name.

Swift and Lautner began dating in August 2009 but broke up by the end of that year.

“If I had a nickel for every time Taylor Lautner dated a girl called Taylor, I would have two nickels, which is not a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice,” one Twitter user said.

Another said: “This is what we used to joke about when him and Taylor Swift were dating and now he’s actually getting married to a Taylor.”

While neither Dome nor Lautner have confirmed that she will take his last name, the actor proposed in front of a large neon “Lautner” sign.

“I mean of course she doesn’t have to change her name but for real he proposed in front of a big neon sign of his own last name?!” one social media user said.

Dome, a nurse, has hinted that she plans to take Lautner’s name on her Instagram story.

Reposting a tweet about both of them being named Taylor Lautner, she wrote: “Dreams do come true kids.”

