Taylor Lautner Announces His Engagement To Girlfriend Tay Dome. Netizens Call Them 'Taylor Made Couple'

And she said yes! Actor Taylor Lautner, popularly known for featuring in the Twilight franchise as Jacob Black, is officially engaged to his longtime Tay Dome. Lautner and Dome, who have been dating for a long time, made their relationship official in 2018 when the actor shared a picture with Dome in matching Halloween outfits. And since then, the two have been winning over the fans with their impeccable chemistry. The couple shared a couple of adorable clicks from the romantic proposal on the weekend, Lautner’s post revealed that the actor proposed to his girlfriend on Thursday last week. “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Lautner wrote.

Needless to say, fans showered the newly-engaged couple with congratulatory messages but they even included a couple of ‘Taylor weds Taylor’ jokes and other puns which are sure to leave you in splits. Check out the reactions here:

You can say this couple is Taylor made. — Werewolf Titan (@ExodiaWolfe) November 13, 2021

If I had a nickel for every time Taylor dated a Taylor, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right? — David L. Strugar (@DavidTreks) November 13, 2021

Actually the shot is obscuring the full sign. It’s says: Live. Laugh. Lautner. — Patty Patrick boy (aka lil pp boi 😎) (@PatrickSean946) November 14, 2021

@cheyenne_elysse no one is talking about gow he used his own last name as a background to.. what remind her how to spell it? Is that why she’s also named Taylor because that’s easier for them both to remember? So if they lose either in like a store, they meet up like marco polo? — Alex D. as in Destroyer of Wombs (@JustAlexxxD) November 14, 2021

Does he only date ppl named Taylor ? — meo (@sparesomepussy) November 13, 2021

The couple is currently enjoying some quality time together at the DAOU Vineyards in California. And the 29-year-old actor posted a couple of more photos with his fiancée as he penned a heartfelt note expressing his love for Dome. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome. You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my s**t. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special,” Lautner wrote. “And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

Ever since making their relationship public, Lautner and Dome have never shied away from expressing their love for one another. A glimpse at their social media handles will give you a glimpse of their love. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lautner’s Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart also announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Cover Image: Instagram

