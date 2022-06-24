Taylor Hawkins to posthumously feature on new Ozzy Osbourne album ‘Patient Number 9’

The late Taylor Hawkins will feature on Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming album Patient Number 9, which is set for release on 9 September.

In March, Hawkins – who had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. He was 50.

Osbourne’s announcement of Patient Number 9 on Friday (24 June), coincides with the release of the album’s self-titled first single.

Speaking about the newly released track, which features guitarist Jeff Beck, Osbourne said: “The song is about a mental institution. Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour.

“There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

Osbourne further explained that making the album “took my mind off my problems”.

The Black Sabbath frontman confirmed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s after suffering health complications due to a life-threatening fall in his bathroom in 2019. Earlier this month, the 73-year-old underwent “life-altering” surgery.

Additional guest stars featured on the record include Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready as well as Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde and Eric Clapton.

Patient Number 9 will be released on 9 September.

