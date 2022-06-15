Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show: Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette among those to perform

Miley Cyrus and Alanis Morissette are among the performers who will join Foo Fighters at their tribute concert for the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles.

The newly released lineup also includes Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Pat Wilson, and Hawkins’ bandmates from the group Chevy Metal.

In March, Hawkins – who had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997 – was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. He was 50.

The LA show will take place on 27 September at The Kia Forum. It follows an earlier concert on 3 September in London at Wembley Stadium, which will feature the likes of Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle and Chrissie Hynde.

The UK concert marks the first time the Foo Fighters will have played on stage together since Hawkins’ death.

Tickets for both shows go on sale here on Friday 17 June.

The proceeds from the events will go to “charities in both the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family”.

From 1995 to 1997, Hawkins was Morissette’s drummer on both her Jagged Little Pill tour and Can’t Not tour. He also appeared in the music videos for her songs “You Oughta Know”, “All I Really Want”, and “You Learn”.

In a previous statement, the band said they will be teaming up with artists who both inspired and were inspired by Hawkins to play “the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life”.

