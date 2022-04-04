Tan-Luxe founder Marc Elrick shares his favourite things, from beauty bargains to workout saviours

Spring has finally sprung (sort of) and with that comes the electric realisation that warmer months are finally on the way. As we pull our sandals out of the wardrobe and get our picnic baskets at the ready, another spring/summer staple that everyone is returning to right now is fake tanning.

We’ve seen a huge uptick in interest for our review of the best fake tans recently, which means our readers are getting prepped to achieve the perfect summer glow. Thankfully, the false tan market has moved on tremendously in recent years, with innovative ingredients, finishes and wider shade ranges making the whole process a lot smoother.

Speaking of innovators, few tanning brand founders have disrupted the market as much as Marc Elrick, the man behind Tan-Luxe. The brand was founded in 2015, after the Glaswegian-born beauty guru spotted a gap in the market for tanning formulas that are skincare led and customisable. Since then, Tan-Luxe’s products have seen huge success thanks to their efficacious formulas and high quality ingredients. We’re huge fans of the brand’s OG hyaluronic acid face tanning serum, with our deputy editor billing it as the best face tanner she’s ever used.

The company is also big on championing “clean” formulas (meaning they are free from chemicals and other irritants) and transparency around its ingredients, with formulas that take years to perfect.

Tan-Luxe uses naturally derived DHA (short for dihydroxyacetone, the active tanning ingredient that helps the colour to develop) throughout its range, as well as other science-backed technologies to deliver a natural-looking glow. Elrick has since pivoted to straight skincare, with the launch of Byoma, an ingredient-led range with minimalist branding: think Inkey List, Glossier and The Ordinary.

As fake tan obsessives ourselves, we were keen to hear from the king of glow on his must-have buys. From the vacuum that he uses to hoover up his French bulldog’s hair to his ride-or-die beauty buy, read on for insight into Marc Elrick’s shopping habits.

The “boring” purchase that made a chore easier: Dyson V7 animal vacuum cleaner It has to be my Dyson vacuum. I have a French bulldog called George and this makes cleaning up after him a breeze.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Your workout saviour: Peloton bike During lockdown I got a Peloton, which means I have no excuse to not work out now. It also means I can answer emails and join calls at the same time, but I’m not sure if this is always a good thing.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Your secret beauty bargain: Byoma brightening serum It’s got to be Byoma. I started developing this incredible barrier-boosting skincare range back in 2020 with our amazing team. It launched back in January and everything in the range is under £15 – so affordable! My skin can’t live without the brightening serum now.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The book you recommend to everyone: ‘Start with Why’ by Simon Sinek, publisher by Portfolio From a professional perspective, I would recommend Start With Why by Simon Sinek – I love the principles and it really challenges you to think about the consumer first! As a personal recommendation, I would tell everyone to read The Secret by Rhonda Byrne (£10, Amazon.co.uk). I’m a big believer in the power of manifestation, the book is so empowering and really encourages you to really visualise your goals clearly.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The tech you have to take when you travel: Nolii couple battery My portable phone charger – there’s nothing worse than seeing that low battery notification in the middle of the airport. This one has saved my life on multiple occasions.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The one product you use every day without fail: Tan-Luxe the crème This is my favourite face moisturiser ever, paired with all the benefits of a gradual self-tanner. I love it because it hydrates, repairs and renews my skin while giving me a gradual sun-kissed glow. It’s great for hiding tired/jet-lagged skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The kitchen gadget you couldn’t live without: Dualit architect kettle with grey handle I’m a huge green tea drinker, so I’m never far from my kettle.

