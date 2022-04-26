TalkTV: Jeremy Kyle makes TV return three years after his show’s cancellation

Jeremy Kyle has made his return to TV, three years after his daytime show was cancelled following the death of a contributor.

The Jeremy Kyle Show, which first aired in 2005,came to an end in 2019 after guest Steve Dymond died by suicide days after taking part in filming.

On Monday (25 April), Kyle returned to TV screens as a panellist on The Talk, Sharon Osbourne’s panel show on the newly launched channel TalkTV.

Kyle and Osbourne were joined by Esther Krakue, Nicola Thorp and JJ Anisiobi, and discussed topics such as Elon Musk buying Twitter, and Prince Andrew.

Introducing the show, Osbourne joked: “It’s great to be back on your screens and even greater to be employed.”

She continued: “It’s our first show tonight and it’s going to be fabulous, isn’t it darling?”

Kyle replied: “Completely fabulous, Mrs O. Delighted to have you on, welcome back to the country.”

Osbourne and Kyle on ‘The Talk’

Last month, Kyle announced plans to sue Channel 4 over documentary ​​Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime, in which former employees claimed that staff were encouraged to agitate guests before they appeared on stage. One employee called it “psychological carnage”.

“The false and damaging allegations made against me by Channel 4 are with the lawyers now… Now is not the time to debate or discuss what is an ongoing legal process. When I can respond, I will.”

