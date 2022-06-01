Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener against Greece

Northern Ireland kick off their new Nations League campaign when Greece visit Windsor Park on Thursday night.
The fixture is the first of a quadruple-header which will also see Ian Baraclough’s side face Cyprus away and at home, either side of a trip to Kosovo.
Here we take a look at the talking points around Thursday’s match.
Room for improvement
Northern Ireland have never had a happy relationship with the Nations League. Their record in the competition makes for miserable reading: played 10, drawn two, lost eight and won none – scoring only six and conceding 18 along the way. They only avoided relegation the first time around as the competition was reformatted, but League C was the inevitable conclusion second time around. But having gone down, Northern Ireland start as top seeds in their group and with hope of finding a way to the European play-offs.
Greece is the word
The visit of Gus Poyet’s men will bring back some happy memories for Northern Ireland fans – their last two meetings against the Piratiko were key victories during qualification for Euro 2016, 2-0 in Athens and 3-1 in Belfast. Since then Greece have also missed out on the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, with their squad undergoing a rebuild as the 2004 European champions look to work their way back up the rankings. They have never been higher than League C in the Nations League.
Lafferty’s back
There’s a familiar face back in the 28-strong squad as Kyle Lafferty is called up for the first time in almost a year. The 34-year-old is Northern Ireland’s second-highest scorer with 20 goals for his country, but the last of them came in 2016, and he been overlooked in recent windows during a time when he took up a succession of short-term contracts at different clubs around Europe. But after scoring eight goals in 14 to help fire Kilmarnock back to the Scottish Premiership, he could hardly be ignored at a time when Josh Magennis is injured.
McMenamin’s moment
While Lafferty is a familiar face back is the squad, there are plenty of fresh ones too. While Shea Charles, Brodie Spencer and Charlie McCann have graduated from the under-21s, the most eye-catching call-up was Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin. The 26-year-old has never played for his country at any level, but after scoring 22 goals for Glentoran this season he was handed a chance to impress at an end-of-season training camp and has done enough to convince Baraclough he could have a role to play.
Davis’ future resolved
The timing of Rangers’ announcement of a new one-year deal for Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis was surely no coincidence. Confirmation came through on Tuesday night, ensuring the 37-year-old did not, for once, need to face any questions about the dreaded ‘retirement’ word as he handled media duties at Windsor Park.
Source Link Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener against Greece