George RR Martin, author of the hugely successful Game of Thrones books, tells Independent TV the story of opening his “lovely little bookstore” Beastly Books.

The Santa Fe bookstore, adjacent to the author’s Jean Cocteau cinema, specialises in collectible and autographed books.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website. To find out more about buying tickets click here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Take a look around George RR Martin’s bookstore Beastly Books