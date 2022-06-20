Taiwan earthquake: 6.0 magnitude tremor strikes east coast of island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Taiwan on Monday morning.

Authorities said that the quake struck at 9.05am at a depth of 6.8km (4.2 miles).

Taiwan’s central weather bureau said that it hit Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

More to follow

