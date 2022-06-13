Taika Waititi avoids Rita Ora wedding question by removing earpiece during interview

Taika Waititi cut an interview on This Morning short after presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby asked him about rumours that he is set to marry- his girlfriend Rita Ora.

The filmmaker said that the presenters were “breaking up”, removed his earpiece and smiled at the camera after being asked about possible “wedding bells.”

“Shall I not ask about Rita? Regardless, she’s gorgeous, we love her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations,” Schofield said.

