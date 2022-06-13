Taika Waititi avoids Rita Ora wedding question by removing earpiece during interview

Posted on June 13, 2022 0

Taika Waititi cut an interview on This Morning short after presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby asked him about rumours that he is set to marry- his girlfriend Rita Ora.

The filmmaker said that the presenters were “breaking up”, removed his earpiece and smiled at the camera after being asked about possible “wedding bells.”

“Shall I not ask about Rita? Regardless, she’s gorgeous, we love her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations,” Schofield said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Taika Waititi avoids Rita Ora wedding question by removing earpiece during interview