Taika Waititi addresses LGBT scene in Lightyear after UAE bans film

Posted on June 14, 2022

Taika Waititi has responded to the news that certain countries wanted to ban Lightyear due to a same-sex kiss.

He appeared alongside fellow star Chris Evans to promote the film on Monday (13 June) and spoke about the scene in which two female characters share a kiss.

“Well, I mean, it’s in, right? It’s in, which is great,” Waititi said during an interview with This Morning.

“One day it will be so nice just for this to not even be a talking point or like to go and watch a movie where that’s just accepted.”

