Dilip Joshi, who is known for portraying the role of Jethalal in the popular Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently penned a heartwarming note for his daughter Niyati, who recently tied the knot with her partner Yashowardhan. And the pictures from her wedding have been making huge waves on the internet as netizens were pretty impressed with Niyati’s decision to embrace her natural grey hair at her wedding. Not only did she ace the bridal outfit but also flaunted her natural colour with aplomb.

While many consider grey hair as a flaw and want to cover it up with colour, especially on their wedding day, Niyati’s confidence left many netizens impressed, who lauded her bold decision. From praising her enthusiasm to slamming societal pressure with her decision, fans showered her with praise. Check out a few clicks from the wedding here:

Meanwhile, Joshi poured his heart out by penning an emotional note with a couple of unseen adorable pictures from his daughter’s wedding on social media. He wrote, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand that experience is unparalleled.” Joshi continued, “Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple.”

Apart from the popular Indian television show TMKOC, Dilip Joshi has also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies like ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’ and many others.

Cover Image: Instagram

Source Link : 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi's Daughter Lauded For Embracing Grey Hair At Her Wedding