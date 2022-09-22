Taapsee Pannu Gets Upset As Paparazzi Crowd Her And Ask About Raju Srivastava; Says ‘Piche Hatiye’

Lately Taapsee Pannu has been seen getting in tiffs with the media and paparazzi and once again was seen getting irritated by them. In the video, Pannu could be seen walking post a movie screening was crowded by paparazzi’s who asked asked her about comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. The actress got irritated and asked the paps to not crowd her and was heard saying ‘piche hatiye’ as she tried to make her way in the crowd.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee was seen gesturing the people to move aside and clear her path, she said, “Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye.” She was also reportedly asked about Raju Srivastava to which she said, “Kya bolun.”

SEE ALSO: Taapsee Pannu Gets Into A Tiff With Journalist; Says ‘Homework Karo Question Poochne Se Pehle’

This is the third time that Pannu got into a tiff with the media or reports as earlier she was seen exchanging heard words with a journalist. In the clip, a reporter was heard asking the actress, about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent release Dobaaraa. Taapsee asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya. Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dunga. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?”

She added, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle. Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat. The reporter mistakenly called Pannu, sir, to which she replied,” sir toh main hoon nahi, pehle gender theek kijiye.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Taapsee Pannu Gets Upset As Paparazzi Crowd Her And Ask About Raju Srivastava; Says 'Piche Hatiye'