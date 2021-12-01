T-Series Crosses 200M Subscribers, Overtakes Sony And Zee Music

T-Series has got 200M subscribers on the YouTube channel. T-Series launched its channel on YouTube in the year 2006. On November 30, it has crossed more than 200 million subscribers. With time, the circle of the T-Series family has been increasing. This is excellent news for the fans of T-Series, and #TSeriesCrosses200MilSubs was also trending on social media. Subscribers of T-Series said that the new year is about to come but before that the channel has given them a gift.

Biggest channel created in 2014

T-Series was earlier named as Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited. This is an Indian Music Record Label. Gulshan Kumar started it on July 11 1989, formerly known as Bollywood Music Sound Track. In 2014, T-Series became India’s most prominent music record label with a 35% share. It even beat Sony Music and Zee Music.

It is India’s most viewed and subscribed channel on YouTube to date, with more than 172 billion views. The company had crossed 172 Bn views on November 22 2021. It also has many film production companies under the management of Bhushan Kumar.

The curious point is that Gulshan Kumar, who discovered India’s largest music record label company, used to run a juice shop in Delhi. A passionate person started such a big company back then.

“Music can change the world” – T-Series

Today, when the channel has achieved such a huge success, fans are congratulating the managing director of the channel on social media. People appreciated how his son Bhushan Kumar is taking charge of the company after Gulshan Kumar.

T-Series company says music can change the world. “T-Series is India’s largest music label and movie studio, which brings the world together through its music.”

