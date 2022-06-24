'SYL': Sidhu Moose Wala's New Song Focusing On Canal Issue In Punjab Leaves Fans Emotional; Watch

Just days after rapper-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death, a new song titled ‘SYL’ crooned by the late rapper, was released on YouTube and Instagram. One of the last songs written, recorded and composed by the late rapper, ‘SYL’ focuses on the plight of river water and canal issues in Punjab with a special mention of Balwinder Jatana.

While fans flooded the comment section with emotional messages in memory of the late rapper, the song continues to trend on social media and other platforms. And with the track highlighting the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue and river water crisis in Punjab, Sidhu even talked about ‘Sikh Liberation Hero’ Balwinder Jattana, who played an pivotal role in the suspension of the SYL Canal Project in its early stages.

Watch newly released music track here:

With the song already garnering over 10 lakh views in just an hour of its release, fans even penned several emotional comments like ‘Always in our heart’, ‘Legend never die’ and ‘Miss u veera’ in the comments section on social media. Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh paid and emotional tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert too. The multi-talented star shared a glimpse of his tribute performance on social media with a caption ‘One Love’. Check it out here:

Moosewala, who was shot dead in the daytime in his hometown of Mansa (in Punjab) on May 29, a day after the government withdrew his protection. While his parents have vowed to continue his legacy, the newly released track ‘SYL’ has left fans emotional.

