Sydney Sweeney’s grandparents share NSFW reaction to her Euphoria sex scene

Sydney Sweeney revealed that her grandparents were oddly complimentary when it came to watching their granddaughter’s nude scenes in Euphoria.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres show Thursday (31 March), Sweeney told the host that she invited her entire family to the Euphoria season two premiere: “Like my grandparents, my uncle… I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere!’”

The star, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO show, admitted: “I didn’t really think about [the nudity].”

She explained to DeGeneres that her family was sitting together watching the premiere on a “ginormous” screen, to which the host exclaimed: “What were you thinking?”

Fortunately, her grandparents didn’t seem to mind the racy scenes; “They told me I have the best t*ts in Hollywood,” she told DeGeneres of their reaction.

Sweeney recently told The Independent that she felt her work on Euphoria was under-appreciated because of her nudity. “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria,” she said. “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

She added that she believes there’s “a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen”.

“When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different,” she said.

