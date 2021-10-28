Swoon’s Made to Order furniture range is the ultimate go-to for home obsessives

In recent times, our interiors have become more important than ever. We’ve been forced to become more creative with our living spaces, often blending practicality and sanctuary all under one roof, which is no small feat. During such turbulence, anchoring ourselves in a home that truly feels like our own has been paramount, and there’s no better way to imprint your identity onto a space than creating bespoke furniture that suits you down to a tee.

Enter Swoon, an online furniture brand that champions craftsmanship and originality, creating premium pieces at fair prices for home obsessives. Revered for its high-end, Art Deco inspired pieces, expect jewel tones, geometric lines and mid-century shapes with echoes of Scandi chic.

The design-led company works with the best artisans in the world to bring its concepts to life. Having no physical stores or warehouses cuts out the middleman, in a bid to keep costs down for their fellow home-obsessed customers. Their expert in-house design team is fully committed to making your space sing, no frills attached, (just a whole lot of opulence).

Swoon’s Made to Order range boasts exclusive designs in a variety of styles and finishes, offering interior lovers the perfect opportunity to revamp their homes with ease. From space-saving love seats to plush velvet bed frames, give your space that extra sparkle with premium pieces that will have every guest talking.

Swoon’s Luna corner sofa marries minimalism and comfort effortlessly, with soft angles, a super slim base and tapered legs that give it a clean yet cosy finish. The plush, extra plump cushions are dying to be sunk into, while the shapely, beech legs add extra charm. The style is available in a variety of finishes, from easy velvet to smart wool, in both rich hues and earthy tones. The covers are removable for easy washing, too.

Inject some Art Deco glamour into your boudoir with Swoon’s Porlock ottoman bed. The plush pleated headboard boasts soft curves that simply ooze elegance, while the dainty brass feet add a hint of glitz. This design-led double is as practical as it is chic, with a great amount of storage hiding underneath the mattress via a nifty hydraulic assisted lifting mechanism. Choose from a range of materials including leather, wool and velvet to bring your design dreams to life. Sleep easy knowing you’ve made the right choice with this decadent bed.

The London armchair screams sophistication with its subtly scrolled arms and button detailing. The tapered legs add height without distracting from the chair’s laid-back, inviting character. With a dash of Scandi chic paired with classic details, this is a timeless piece that will transcend trends. The soft curves and subtle piping make this chair feel welcoming – it’s simply asking to be curled up on, with a good book on a winter’s evening.

This three-seater sofa makes a grand statement without being at all ostentatious. The clean lines and low frame give the Berlin sofa that Mid-Century edge, while the tufting and easy velvet add drama, making this a truly dazzling piece. Handcrafted in the UK, no piece looks the exact same, making your new sofa a real one-of-a-kind. Choose between light or dark slim dowel legs and enjoy an easy assemble that’s completed by Swoon’s delivery partner. Go all out on the Deco charm by opting for dark oak legs and the opulent velvet in the midnight blue shade, named Ink.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in hygge, this is it. Swoon’s Kalmar three-seater sofa is as elegant as it is inviting, with its deep seat and low frame. Opting for the house weave finish in the shade Chalk simply screams Scandi chic and would pair beautifully with other tonal soft furnishings. Handcrafted using natural materials, the solid birch and plywood frame is set to stand the test of time, and many late night conversations. It’s a real winner home obsessives.

