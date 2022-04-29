Hunter Armstrong set a world record in the men’s 50 metres backstroke at the U.S. swimming trials to earn a berth at the World Championships in Hungary in June.

Armstrong clocked a time of 23.71 to shave 0.09 seconds off Russian Kliment Kolesnikov’s previous mark of 23.80 on Thursday.

“I’m at a loss for words, honestly. It’s something that I’ve always wanted and I’m just … I’m over the moon right now,” the American said.

“I’m so blessed to compete at this meet with the best athletes in the world, and I don’t think I would have been able to do that without racing them.”

Seven-times Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 100m butterfly.

The World Championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.

Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Swimming: Hunter Armstrong breaks 50m backstroke world record