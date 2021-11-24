Sweden’s first female PM resigns just hours after being elected

Just hours after being installed as Sweden’s first ever women prime minister, Magdalena Andersson dramatically resigned on Wednesday evening after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and losing her coalition partner in a two-party minority government.

“For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

She has informed parliamentary Speaker Anderas Norlen that she is still interested in leading a Social Democratic one-party government.

Andersson added that “a coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again”.

Hours earlier, the Swedish parliament approved her as the country’s first female leader after she recently became the head of the ruling Social Democratic Party.

