Sweden: At least two injured in suspected knife attack at shopping centre

Two people were injured in a suspected knife attack at a shopping centre in the Swedish city of Vasteras on Tuesday, police have said.

One person has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, the force said.

The assailant stabbed the victims with a knife, according to unnamed sources cited by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Vasteras, the city where the attack took place, is around 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital Stockholm.

More follows…

