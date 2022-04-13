Sweden and Finland could join Nato ‘within weeks’ after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sweden and Finland are poised to join Nato “within weeks” following the invasion of Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow against any expansion of the military alliance.

The leaders of both nations met on Wednesday to discuss regional security after decades of organising their own protection.

Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson did not confirm the move, but Swedish outlet SVD reported that she and and opposition party leaders had agreed a goal of joining in June.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden’s security position changed fundamentally,” her party said in a statement earlier this week.

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin said after the meeting: “I won’t give any kind of timetable when we will make our decisions, but I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months.”

Marin, whose country shares an 810-mile border with Russia, said it was important to reach consensus in Finland, which fought Soviet invaders during World War Two and has since been militarily non-aligned.

Public opinion in Finland has taken a U-turn on NATO, with the most recent poll by private broadcaster MTV showing 68% of respondents in favour of joining, with only 12% against.

Sweden was a neutral state during World War Two and has not fought a war for over 200 years.

Once members of Nato, the Nordic countries would benefit from Nato’s defence clause, which makes it mandatory for all members to defend an ally under attack.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Nato’s further expansion would “not bring stability to the European continent”.

Meanwhile, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the door for membership in the alliance remains open for both countries.

“It is a sovereign decision of any nation that wants to join Nato to apply for membership, which they so far have not done … We are forcing no one into Nato,” Rob Bauer, the head of Nato’s military committee, said.

Additional reporting by agencies

