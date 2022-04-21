Swaying kiwis welcome Jacinda Ardern to Japan

Jacinda Ardern was welcomed on her first day in Japan on Thursday (21 April) by a pair of dancing kiwi fruit.

The New Zealand visited Japan and Singapore this week in her first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern attended an event held by the firm Zespri to mark the beginning of the kiwi season in Japan, and was treated to a performance by people dressed up as the fruit.

