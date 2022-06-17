Swat team deployed to youth jail after 20 juvenile inmates take over parts of building

A police swat team had to restore order at a youth jail in Louisiana after 20 juvenile inmates took over part of the building.

Authorities say that the group was involved in a chaotic two-hour standoff at the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish on Thursday night.

The uprising took place on the same day that five juvenile inmates escaped after cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling. Four of those inmates had been recaptured on Friday.

Police continue to search for a 16-year-old boy from Tangipahoa Parish.

Two inmates and one employee were hurt in the incident and treated at the hospital, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Rivarde.

More than 20 inmates have escaped from the facility in the past year, according to WWL-TV.

In April, a 19-year-old got out after striking a staff member.

Back in March five teenagers broke through the ceiling, and crawled through an attic before escaping via a side entrance.

And last November three other inmates also escaped. All of the inmates were recaptured.

