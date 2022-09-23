Swara Bhasker Exposes The Business Model Of ‘Boycott Bollywood’ And It Makes Sense

The trend #BoycottBollywood has gained momentum is the past few months and several big movies fell prey to the negative. Actors are now starting to speak out against the trend while some said that it was just a fad and that it would go away. Actor Swara Bhasker has been talking about Boycott trend and said that it was a but exaggerated and has now even expose the true business model behind this negative trend. The actor is quite active on Twitter and doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind.

Bhasker recently shared a screen shot of a right-wing entertainment page that called Bollywood as Urduwood. The tweet shared by the page was a plea for donations and it claimed that the money will not be used to, “sponsor Fawad Khans or hug David Headley or accuse Hindus of 2611.” Sharing the tweet, Bhasker wrote, “The profitable business of ‘Boycott Bollywood.”

धंधो छे!

The profitable business of ‘Boycott Bollywood’ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/F1iUj5GZEp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2022

In an interview with Frontline, Swara said, “I think the popular narrative around #BoycottBollywood is a bit skewed, a little exaggerated. It’s not capturing the whole picture. I agree with you that it’s a moment of disruption for the film industry, specifically theatre. But that disruption is happening in the modes of distribution, in the way the streaming experience and pandemic-induced closures have changed viewers’ preferences and priorities.”

She also spoke about how people were bashing Bollywood in the name of #JusticforSSR and said, “It’s a very well-thought-out, organised campaign. And it is funded—they are themselves asking for money on Twitter. It is purely agenda-driven and once you understand what that agenda is and who is funding it, you get the whole picture. And then it becomes hard to see it as an organic phenomenon ever again.”

