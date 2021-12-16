Four children have died following a fire at a house in Sutton, south London.
Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the blaze at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and brought out four young children.
They were given immediate CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment until London Ambulance Service crews arrived.
All four children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.
More follows…
Source Link Sutton: Four children dead after house fire in south London