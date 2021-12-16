Four children have died following a fire at a house in Sutton, south London.

Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the blaze at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and brought out four young children.

They were given immediate CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment until London Ambulance Service crews arrived.

All four children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sutton: Four children dead after house fire in south London